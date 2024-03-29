Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported C($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($1.98) by C$0.02, reports.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of TSE APS opened at C$2.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company has a market cap of C$35.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.44. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of C$1.85 and a 12 month high of C$13.35.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.