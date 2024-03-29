AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $317.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.59. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $241.79 and a one year high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.