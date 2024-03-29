AMI Investment Management Inc. Buys 584 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $95.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

