Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 327 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.2 %

PG opened at $162.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $163.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

