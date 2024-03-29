Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases 18,128 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 323.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,128 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,818,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,901 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,460,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,908,000 after purchasing an additional 991,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,072,000 after purchasing an additional 986,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $94.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2493 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

