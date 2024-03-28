XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0104 on Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. XYO has a total market capitalization of $140.66 million and $1.53 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007179 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00026568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00015747 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00001985 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00013427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,515.78 or 1.00653936 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.75 or 0.00141803 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000072 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.01029825 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,710,297.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.