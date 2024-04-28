PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0307 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

PermRock Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PRT opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.93. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 87.13%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

