Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Extendicare Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $5.36 on Friday. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

Get Extendicare alerts:

About Extendicare

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.