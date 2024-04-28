Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Extendicare Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $5.36 on Friday. Extendicare has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.
About Extendicare
