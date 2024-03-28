Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, reports. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Up 3.8 %

WVVI stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

