Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,969. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

