West Wealth Group LLC Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 3.1% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. West Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 282,186 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 100,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.27. 173,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.00. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $88.64 and a 52-week high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

