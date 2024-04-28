Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $505,000 Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,925,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,353,000 after acquiring an additional 136,921 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 130.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,512,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,251,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after purchasing an additional 105,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 22.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,852,000 after purchasing an additional 714,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.1% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,061,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,324,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period.

SUM stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 536,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $44.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

