WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $325,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $416.36. 1,222,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.10.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

