Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.44

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.44 and last traded at $101.21, with a volume of 10505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.97.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.67. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.