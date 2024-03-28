iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $70.80

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.80 and last traded at $70.79, with a volume of 4057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.54.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

