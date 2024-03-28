Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.92

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.92 and last traded at $69.85, with a volume of 13050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.71.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.07.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.