Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.38

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.38 and last traded at $65.38, with a volume of 753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.22.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after purchasing an additional 31,119 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

