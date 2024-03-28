Sage Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,116 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. West Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 42,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 74,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Myecfo LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.88. The company had a trading volume of 46,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,498. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.41.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

