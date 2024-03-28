Kristen Jon Bibby Sells 8,131 Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87.

ARC Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$24.18. 436,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,778. The company has a market cap of C$14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31. ARC Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$14.83 and a twelve month high of C$24.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.1692732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

ARX has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.02.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

