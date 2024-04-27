Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an in-line rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. Intel has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.