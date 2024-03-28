Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,536. The firm has a market cap of $366.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.31 and its 200-day moving average is $232.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.