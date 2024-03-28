Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,074 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after acquiring an additional 71,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $228.92. 435,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

