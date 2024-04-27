Polaris Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Polaris has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Polaris has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Polaris to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.
Polaris Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.81. 646,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,728. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. Polaris has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.27.
View Our Latest Research Report on PII
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polaris
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.