Short Interest in Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Rises By 100.0%

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Vienna Insurance Group Stock Performance

VNRFY traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 444. Vienna Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52.

Vienna Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Vienna Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.18. Vienna Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Austria and internationally. The company offers motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage and liability insurance products.

