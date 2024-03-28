X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.86

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.86 and last traded at $47.84, with a volume of 22679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.80.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 57,640.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 123,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

