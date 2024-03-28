Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.09

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.09 and last traded at $61.05, with a volume of 144226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.01.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 556,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,003,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after purchasing an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

