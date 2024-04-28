24,653 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,852. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $90.75 and a 12-month high of $137.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average is $123.76.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

