Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after buying an additional 1,527,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.67. 925,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,022. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $58.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

