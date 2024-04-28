Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Advanced Energy Industries has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $95.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

