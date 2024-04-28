Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Earnings Results

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $112.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.
Southside Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of SBSI stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $825.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.54. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $34.40.
Southside Bancshares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Southside Bancshares
Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southside Bancshares
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.