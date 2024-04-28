Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces Earnings Results

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $112.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $825.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.54. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Southside Bancshares

In related news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 14,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $450,932.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,982.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Herbert C. Buie purchased 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.52 per share, for a total transaction of $64,714.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 407,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,932.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 14,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $450,932.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,982.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.