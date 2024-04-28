Chevron Co. (CVX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.63 on June 10th

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Chevron has increased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Chevron has a payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chevron to earn $15.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

CVX stock opened at $165.89 on Friday. Chevron has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron's revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

