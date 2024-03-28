Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,431 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Jabil Trading Down 1.5 %

JBL traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.95. 1,011,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,888. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,658 shares of company stock valued at $13,316,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.