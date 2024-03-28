Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.0 million-$195.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.2 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.380-0.390 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 118.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,123. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

