SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.15

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.15 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 339041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,501,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,179 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 93.1% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,998,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,616,000 after buying an additional 963,341 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,779,000 after buying an additional 893,257 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,296,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after buying an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 141.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 797,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after buying an additional 466,801 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.