Short Interest in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Drops By 47.5%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the February 29th total of 139,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 358,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.41% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,720. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Staffing 360 Solutions ( NASDAQ:STAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 153.21% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

