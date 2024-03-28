Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Increases By 97.9%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the February 29th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Siyata Mobile Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of SYTA traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,622. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Siyata Mobile has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $147.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siyata Mobile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYTA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

