Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL) Short Interest Down 99.9% in March

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the February 29th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Scepter Stock Performance

Shares of BRZL remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 209,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,595. Scepter has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Scepter

Scepter Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fuel additives. The company was formerly known as Brazos International Exploration, Inc and changed its name to Scepter Holdings, Inc Scepter Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

