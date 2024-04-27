Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 243.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.85 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,883. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

