Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Sets New 1-Year High at $194.20

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.20 and last traded at $193.79, with a volume of 3473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.78 and its 200-day moving average is $162.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,124.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 25,752 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

