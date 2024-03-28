MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $289,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,898 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,249 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $247,254,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,919,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,671,853. The company has a market capitalization of $705.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

