MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.07

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 100375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFIC

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $981.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is 83.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 138,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.