Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CFO Sells $383,000.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 20,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,297 shares in the company, valued at $618,487.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.31. 92,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,170. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $254.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

