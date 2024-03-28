LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 1,462 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Zscaler comprises approximately 1.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $11,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.39. The company had a trading volume of 777,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.55.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,715 shares of company stock worth $8,909,342. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

