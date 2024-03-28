iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBNGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 44,323 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 381% from the previous session’s volume of 9,212 shares.The stock last traded at $179.28 and had previously closed at $179.35.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $996.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,924.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,873,000 after acquiring an additional 228,410 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 29,599 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

