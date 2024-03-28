Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,383 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,808,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,518. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74.

