Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) in the last few weeks:
- 3/28/2024 – Solid Biosciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
- 3/18/2024 – Solid Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2024 – Solid Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/14/2024 – Solid Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.
- 3/14/2024 – Solid Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Solid Biosciences Trading Down 8.7 %
Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.01. 253,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 8.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $491.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.88. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $15.05.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.
