Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $225.93 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002227 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000032 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 331,783,609 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

