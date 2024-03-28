Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases 320 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,950 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.85. 573,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,992. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

