The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $383.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,258,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,955. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.86 and a 200 day moving average of $334.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

