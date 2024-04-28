Litecoin Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $85.08 or 0.00133903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.34 billion and $352.75 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009098 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,472,387 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

